A bill introduced in Congress today that would give Donald Trump and all future presidents the authority to appoint the head of the U.S. Copyright Office has received the endorsement of the DGA and MPAA. The post currently is appointed by the Librarian of Congress.

The Register of Copyrights Selection and Accountability Act of 2017 would require that the head of the Copyright Office, known as the Register of Copyrights, to be nominated by the president and subject to confirmation by the Senate. It also would limit the Register to a 10-year term that would be renewable by another presidential nomination and Senate confirmation.

“Ensuring that there are federal government policies that promote and preserve the value of copyright and respect creators’ rights are primary concerns of our guild,” the DGA said in a statement. “We believe empowering the Copyright Office to undertake a key role it has been tasked with by Congress – protecting creative works and those who create them – is essential to that end. The legislation introduced today is a critical step in the right direction.”

Chris Dodd, the former senator who is Chairman and CEO of the MPAA, also weighed in today:

“The MPAA applauds the introduction in the House of bipartisan legislation making the Register of Copyrights a position nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate. The existing structure was created more than 120 years ago. Since then, the American creative economy has seen exponential growth – and now employs more than 5.5 million U.S. workers, while contributing more than $1.2 trillion to GDP. MPAA “It’s time to modernize the Copyright Office, which includes putting the Register – a critical steward of the Constitutionally-enshrined principle of copyright – on equal footing with fellow appointees who oversee similarly significant and vital industries. “Importantly, the legislation will enable the American people and all interested parties to provide input through their elected officials into the selection of the Register. Once this targeted legislation is enacted, Congress will be able to focus on the broader task of modernizing the Copyright Office. We thank House Judiciary Committee Chairman Goodlatte, Ranking Member Conyers, all the original cosponsors, as well as Senate Judiciary Chairman Grassley, Ranking Member Feinstein, and Senator Leahy for their leadership.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) and Ranking Member John Conyers Jr. (D-MI) introduced the bill in the House today. They issued a joint statement along with Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Senate Judiciary Committee member Patrick Leahy (D-VT).