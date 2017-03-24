Carl Reiner says he got bumped by it, Drew Carey says it’s the makings of a worst day ever, and Rosie Perez says now, now everyone, don’t gloat: Hollywood watched the implosion of Trumpcare today and weighed in.
Was thinking that after today there must be a bit of Trump at 70 that wishes he was just playing golf… but then I remembered he kinda is.
— Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) March 24, 2017
Today.. seniors, women, working class, poor, children, mentally ill & addicted.. won.
The rich, insurance/ drug industry & Trump.. lost. pic.twitter.com/RQOzkAiklV
— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) March 24, 2017
Speaker Ryan now apologizing 4 not being able to destroy the lives of 26 million Americans. "Growing pains" he calls it. They'll keep trying
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 24, 2017
As a comedian who's writing a show about the election and where we are as a country. Trump's giving me too much material #ComedyCarpalTunnel
— Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 24, 2017
Trump ran under the premise
ALL Americans
would be covered in his new plan
Yet 24mill will be uninsured
And MORE expensive than ObamaCare!
— kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) March 24, 2017
Awww I just learned that Rob and my appearance on THE TALK was usurped by Trump who informed us that he doesn't know what he's doing.
— carl reiner (@carlreiner) March 24, 2017
Turns out this was all a big misunderstanding. Trump told Ryan he wanted to retweet, not retreat.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 24, 2017
@AnneRiceAuthor Trump and the GOP are incapable of governing. Muslim ban outraged America; healthcare plan was cruel and a rip off.
— Anne Rice (@AnneRiceAuthor) March 24, 2017
@AmandaMarcotte Trump Blames Dems For Hot Tea, Blueberry Scones and Fluffy Sweaters.
— Elizabeth Perkins (@Elizbethperkins) March 24, 2017
No time to gloat. Time to thank #electedofficials who would not vote yes #Trumpcare. Time to act #nonpartisan & fix not repeal #Obamacare. https://t.co/F8A8KjADYz
— Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) March 24, 2017
Yup. And that's really saying something: This Is Donald Trump's Worst Day as President – GQ https://t.co/6m5UrTuuMI
— Drew Carey (@DrewFromTV) March 24, 2017
and: #trumpcare , the last in a long line of #trump failures. i'd almost feel badly for him if he weren't a racist, misogynist he-devil.
— moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) March 24, 2017
So much winning! ..I'm almost tired of winning, just like Donny said …#Travelban #AHCA #Trump #donthecon
— Patrick Gallagher (@PatrickGman) March 24, 2017
Trump and Ryan basically Rick Rolled each other. pic.twitter.com/2vavTFmAfz
— David Krumholtz (@mrDaveKrumholtz) March 24, 2017
Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your complete and utter failure on repealing ObamaCare. #Loser pic.twitter.com/FEyziQo6RL
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 24, 2017
All those Trump supporters are probably happy they can still go to the doctor.
— Terry McMillan (@MsTerryMcMillan) March 24, 2017
Republican healthcare bill on it’s deathbed and no one to save it. Now that’s irony!
— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) March 24, 2017
Trump now blaming Dems for defeat of fake healthcare bill. Is this an SNL sketch? #FakePresident #fb
— Ira Deutchman (@nyindieguy) March 24, 2017
I have a feeling this is not the first time Trump pulled out of something prematurely to the relief of those getting screwed.
— Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) March 24, 2017
Home Depot just replaced firewood with copies of "Art of the Deal."
— Alan Spencer (@MrAlanSpencer) March 24, 2017
Couldn’t have happened to a better poser pretending to be a president.
Trump should have been disqualified in the first place – no political office experience means no respect for the highest office.
Fake news equates to a fake president.
Coat
Who would have thought I'd be retweeting Rosie Perez? But she's right. As much as I love throwing Trump all the shade he deserves, it's more important to thank the Republicans with a conscience who vowed to vote against this bill. The ACA is far from perfect, but it needs to be fixed, not replaced.