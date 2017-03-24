Carl Reiner says he got bumped by it, Drew Carey says it’s the makings of a worst day ever, and Rosie Perez says now, now everyone, don’t gloat: Hollywood watched the implosion of Trumpcare today and weighed in.

Was thinking that after today there must be a bit of Trump at 70 that wishes he was just playing golf… but then I remembered he kinda is. — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) March 24, 2017

Found outside Trump Tower! pic.twitter.com/n8l4BWaPWs — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 24, 2017

Today.. seniors, women, working class, poor, children, mentally ill & addicted.. won. The rich, insurance/ drug industry & Trump.. lost. pic.twitter.com/RQOzkAiklV — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) March 24, 2017

Speaker Ryan now apologizing 4 not being able to destroy the lives of 26 million Americans. "Growing pains" he calls it. They'll keep trying — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 24, 2017

As a comedian who's writing a show about the election and where we are as a country. Trump's giving me too much material #ComedyCarpalTunnel — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 24, 2017

Trump ran under the premise

ALL Americans

would be covered in his new plan

Yet 24mill will be uninsured

And MORE expensive than ObamaCare! — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) March 24, 2017

Trump 0 American People 2 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 24, 2017

Awww I just learned that Rob and my appearance on THE TALK was usurped by Trump who informed us that he doesn't know what he's doing. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) March 24, 2017

Turns out this was all a big misunderstanding. Trump told Ryan he wanted to retweet, not retreat. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 24, 2017

@AnneRiceAuthor Trump and the GOP are incapable of governing. Muslim ban outraged America; healthcare plan was cruel and a rip off. — Anne Rice (@AnneRiceAuthor) March 24, 2017

@AmandaMarcotte Trump Blames Dems For Hot Tea, Blueberry Scones and Fluffy Sweaters. — Elizabeth Perkins (@Elizbethperkins) March 24, 2017

No time to gloat. Time to thank #electedofficials who would not vote yes #Trumpcare. Time to act #nonpartisan & fix not repeal #Obamacare. https://t.co/F8A8KjADYz — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) March 24, 2017

Yup. And that's really saying something: This Is Donald Trump's Worst Day as President – GQ https://t.co/6m5UrTuuMI — Drew Carey (@DrewFromTV) March 24, 2017

and: #trumpcare , the last in a long line of #trump failures. i'd almost feel badly for him if he weren't a racist, misogynist he-devil. — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) March 24, 2017

Trump and Ryan basically Rick Rolled each other. pic.twitter.com/2vavTFmAfz — David Krumholtz (@mrDaveKrumholtz) March 24, 2017

Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your complete and utter failure on repealing ObamaCare. #Loser pic.twitter.com/FEyziQo6RL — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 24, 2017

All those Trump supporters are probably happy they can still go to the doctor. — Terry McMillan (@MsTerryMcMillan) March 24, 2017

Republican healthcare bill on it’s deathbed and no one to save it. Now that’s irony! — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) March 24, 2017

Trump now blaming Dems for defeat of fake healthcare bill. Is this an SNL sketch? #FakePresident #fb — Ira Deutchman (@nyindieguy) March 24, 2017

I have a feeling this is not the first time Trump pulled out of something prematurely to the relief of those getting screwed. — Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) March 24, 2017