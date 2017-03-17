The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has pledged a $2 million endowment to USC’s School of Cinematic Arts to provide financial support exclusively to international students. The gift was announced by the school’s dean Elizabeth Daley and HFPA president Lorenzo Soria.

The gift establishes the HFPA Endowed International Student Support Fund and marks the largest endowment earmarked specifically for students from outside the U.S.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press for this generous and impactful gift for international students,” said Daley. “Support like this is usually talked about but never instituted, so we are indebted to the HFPA for having the vision to actually do it.”