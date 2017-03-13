Conservative political commentator S.E. Cupp is joining HLN as host of her own nightly program. The soon-to-be named show will air live from CNN’s New York bureau and will launch in early June, the network said today. Cupp also will continue her role as CNN political commentator and CNN.com contributor.

In addition, HLN announced three new unscripted series as part of its 2017 original series slate, and the season 2 renewal of docuseries, How It Really Happened with Hill Harper.

New HLN original series premiering this year include Beyond Reasonable Doubt true crime series, premiering June 2 at 9 PM ET and produced by Nutopia; medical mystery series Something’s Killing Me, premiering June 21 at 9 PM ET, and investigative series Inside Secret Places with Chris Cuomo (working title), hosted by CNN New Day anchor Chris Cuomo, premiering Friday, November 3 at 9 PM ET. The latter two series are produced internally by the CNN Development team.

How It Really Happened with Hill Harper, the first series produced for HLN by CNN Development, explores real-life mysteries often involving the celebrated and the infamous.

Additionally, HLN will simulcast season four of CNN’s The Hunt with John Walsh later in 2017. The network also simulcast the previous season.