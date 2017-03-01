Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada has boarded PalmStar/Animus Films’ WWII drama The Catcher Was A Spy, joining Paul Rudd, Sienna Miller, Guy Pearce, Paul Giamatti and Jeff Daniels. Ben Lewin is directing the film, which is based on Nicholas Dawidoff’s NYT bestselling book. Robert Rodat wrote the screenplay and PalmStar Media fully financing with financial partner Windy Hill Pictures. The film is based on the true story of Moe Berg (Rudd) professional baseball player-turned-top secret spy for the O.S.S who helped the U.S. win the race against Germany to build the atomic bomb. Sanada will play Kawabata, a Japanese delegate and Professor of History. Palmstar’s Kevin Frakes is producing with Windy Hill’s Buddy Patrick, Jim Young, Tatiana Kelly and Michael Bederman. Repped by CAA and Lighthouse, Sanada will next appear in Sony’s Life, with Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds, which will bow in theaters March 24.

Talitha Bateman has joined Fox 2000’s Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda, alongside Jennifer Garner, Katherine Langford, Nick Robinson, Alexandra Shipp, and Logan Miller. Greg Berlanti is at the helm on the film, which is based on Becky Albertalli’s popular YA novel, from a script adaptation by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. It centers on not-so-openly gay teenager Simon Spier who, after a email written by him falls into the wrong hands, becomes at risk of his secret going public. Simon is forced to find a way to step out of his comfort zone before being pushed out. The Fault in Our Stars producers Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner at Temple Hill are producing. Up next, Bateman will co-star in New Line Cinema’s horror film Annabelle 2 and indie pic So B. It, opposite Alfre Woodard. She’s repped by Coast to Coast Talent Group and Hg5 Entertainment.