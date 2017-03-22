HGTV is boosting its 2017 programming lineup with nine new series, including a Fixer Upper spinoff and franchises of the popular series Flip or Flop, as well as releasing new episodes of 28 of its popular titles.

Fixer Upper‘s Chip and Joanna Gaines, whose fourth season attracted more than 20 million viewers, has sparked a new half-hour spinoff series, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design. The show will be a behind-the-scenes companion that will focus on Joanna’s process to create the breathtaking designs showcased in each Fixer Upper episode.

HGTV is also franchising Flip or Flop with five new duos and titles set in cities across the U.S.

On tap for April, Flip or Flop Vegas stars MMA fighter Bristol Marunde and his wife, Aubrey, as they scoop up some of Sin City’s most neglected homes and transform them into sparkling showstoppers. Flip or Flop Atlanta (working title) follows Ken and Anita Corsini as they run a family business to update old Southern houses into modern homes that retain their original charm. Flip or Flip Fort Worth (working) stars flippers Andy and Ashley Williams, military veterans turned real estate investors, who buy, rehab and sell run-down houses all over the Lone Star state. Flip or Flop Nashville (working title) features real estate expert Page Turner and former NFL player and builder DeRon Jenkins—exes who still love working together to transform outdated properties into beautiful family homes. Flip or Flop Chicago (working title) showcases Mark and Liz Perez, who are inspired to improve older Windy City neighborhoods, one house at a time.

“The tremendous, consistent ratings success of the original Flip or Flop with Tarek and Christina El Moussa inspired us to take a new look at house flipping programming,” said Allison Page, general manager, U.S. programming and development for HGTV, DIY Network, Food Network, Cooking Channel, Travel Channel and Great American Country. “We saw an opportunity to highlight what works in other regions by featuring successful couples that had mastered the art of flipping in their town.”

New to the HGTV family is Home Town, which premiered on March 21. Starring Mississippi-based home renovation experts, Ben and Erin Napier, Home Town is the first new series to hit the network’s schedule in 2017. Erin, an artist-turned-designer, and Ben, a woodworker and craftsman, deliver custom renovations, featuring eclectic yet traditional designs, for families in their small town.

Also coming soon is a new season of the competition series Brother vs. Brother, which stars the sizzling Scott brothers as they battle in a new round of their home renovation rivalry in the fun beach community of Galveston, Texas. And, after another successful season of Property Brothers at Home, the network has triggered a new installment of that series for a year-end premiere. Additional series with new seasons are: Fixer Upper (Chip and Joanna Gaines); Property Brothers; Love It or List It (Hilary Farr and David Visentin); Listed Sisters (Lex and Alana LeBlanc); and Good Bones (Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak).

HGTV also added new installments to its House Hunters franchise, including Beach Hunters, which travels to exquisite beach destinations to follow buyers in search of their beachside dream homes and House Hunters Family, where the whole family gets a say in the home buying process. Each episode features parents and their kids as they house hunt together to select which place suits them best. House Hunters: Outside the Box features open-minded buyers who want to make themselves at home in unconventional properties, such as abandoned gas stations, old windmills or rundown movie theaters.

Additionally, HGTV’s highly successful fantasy destination programming gets three new entries, including Tiny Paradise, which features tiny tricked-out homes as they are built in enviable locales like Maui, Hawaii; Tulum, Mexico; and Telluride, Colorado. Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation highlights families who search for the perfect lakeside fixer upper, and Mountain Life follows couples house hunting for their dream mountaintop retreat. Other series in this genre also will get new seasons, including: Beachfront Bargain Hunt, Lakefront Bargain Hunt, Caribbean Life, Island Hunters, Mountain Life, We Bought the Farm, Island Life and Hawaii Life.

See HGTV’s spring/summer 2017 on-air programming highlights below:

Home Town – airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Home renovation experts, Ben and Erin Napier, combine their love of small town living and revitalizing historic houses in the new HGTV series Home Town. The 10-episode series highlights the couple as they work to deliver eclectic yet traditional designs for families. First-time homebuyers, couples with young children and adults wishing to live closer to grandchildren all benefit from Erin’s imaginative hand sketches and Ben’s custom handiwork showcasing local reclaimed materials.

Flip or Flop Vegas – Premieres Thursday, April 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

MMA fighter and general contractor Bristol Marunde and his wife, Aubrey, a real estate agent and designer, hit the Las Vegas property jackpot one flip at a time. With his demo strength and her design sense, they snap up some of Sin City’s most neglected homes and transform them into stunning showpieces worthy of their high-roller zip code.

Mountain Life – Premieres Saturday, April 8, at 11 and 11:30 p.m. ET/PT

From the wooded peaks of the East Coast’s Blue Ridge to Hawaii’s tropical Mauna Loa, the mountains are the ultimate retreat for people who want to get away from it all. The gorgeous views and fresh air draw homeowners to these remote locations. In each episode, HGTV follows families as they search for their perfect mountaintop retreat.

Lakefront Bargain Hunt: Renovation – Premieres Saturday, April 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Families search for the perfect lakeside fixer upper in Lakefront Bargain Hunt: Renovation. Each episode features couples as they tour several affordable homes with beautiful views of the water and select which property they’re willing to overhaul to create the ideal lakeside abode.

House Hunters: Outside the Box – Premieres in April

House Hunters: Outside the Box showcases open-minded buyers who are making themselves at home in unconventional properties. During the series, creative families prove that a traditional house is not always the ideal home. Inspired home seekers are breaking the mold to buy the most offbeat dwellings imaginable, such as abandoned gas stations, old windmills, rundown movie theaters, churches and even banks.

Beach Hunters – Premieres Sunday, June 4, at 10 and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

From the rugged cliffs of the Pacific Northwest to the sunny shorelines of the East Coast, Beach Hunters travels to exquisite beach destinations to help home buyers find their dream homes on the sand. The series follows families on their journey as they tour three beachside homes and then select which one will be their new seaside retreat.

Tiny Paradise – Premieres in July

Tiny Paradise showcases the construction of tiny homes built to feature enviable views of gorgeous locales such as Tulum, Mexico; Maui, Hawaii; and Telluride, Colorado. The series follows the construction as these luxurious little homes are tricked-out with observation decks, reflection pools, greenhouses, indoor/outdoor kitchens and lots of multifunctional furniture.

House Hunters Family – Premieres in July

In House Hunters Family, parents and their kids tour three properties and try to agree on the home they all love the best. Sometimes, however, the biggest opinions come from the smallest family members. Questions about who gets their own room or whether there’s space for their outdoor trampoline become hot topics. Each episode reveals how meeting the needs of the entire family is no easy task.

Flip or Flop Atlanta (working title) – Premieres in August

Home renovation and real estate duo Ken and Anita Corsini run an Atlanta-based family business where they flip more than 100 houses a year. During the series, this enterprising couple rehabs old Southern houses and turns them into modern homes that retain their original charm.

Fixer Upper: Behind the Design – Sneak Peek on Tuesday, March 28, at 11 p.m. ET/PT

Fixer Upper Behind the Design is the perfect series for viewers who want to know how Joanna Gaines creates her signature home designs and how it all comes together so perfectly—shiplap and all—in each inspiring episode of Fixer Upper.