Superman‘s Henry Cavill has been cast in the Paramount’s upcoming sequel Mission: Impossible 6. Director Christopher McQuarrie slyly made the announcement in an Instagram post, where he asked Cavill, “Say, @henrycavill. Had a thought. Curious if you’re interested in a role in the 6th installment of Mission: Impossible. No pressure.” To which Cavill responded, “How can I say no to a man with such perfect hair…..”

McQuarrie made sure Cavill was privy to what was required of him in joining the Tom Cruise-starring actioner.

“@henrycavill excellent. Just a few caveats: must enjoy extreme heights, high speeds, motor vehicles of all varieties (especially aircraft), practical stunts, firearms, and sporadic exposition. All good?”

“Oh ok…..I’m in!” Cavill replied.

McQuarrie returns as the helm, from a script he wrote, on this latest installment, along with Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, and Jeremy Renner. Paramount has slated the film’s release date for July 27, 2018.