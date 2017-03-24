EXCLUSIVE: Amy Pascal just took the hot book du jour off the market. She is finalizing a deal for Hello, Sunshine, a novel by Laura Dave. The author will adapt it with her husband, Oscar-winning Spotlight scribe Josh Singer. Pascal will produce with Rachel O’Connor. The logline: Sunshine Mackenzie is a lifestyle guru for the modern age, beloved by millions who tune into her YouTube cooking show, and scour her website for recipes and wisdom in how to live a perfect life. She’s got a devoted architect husband, a reputation for sincerity and kindness, but she’s hiding who she really is. And when her secret is revealed, her fall from grace is catastrophic. What Sunshine does in the ashes of her own destruction may just save her life.

Dave is the author of The Divorce Party and Eight Hundred Grapes, latter of which was optioned by Fox 2000. WME Entertainment brokered the deal for the book, which is skedded to be published by Simon & Schuster on July 11.

Singer just scripted First Man, with Damien Chazelle reteaming with La La Land‘s Ryan Gosling in the story of Neil Armstrong becoming the first man to walk on the moon. He’s repped by WME and Anonymous Content.

Pascal Pictures has a first look deal at Sony, but she hasn’t placed the book yet. She did that with the Liz Hannah spec script The Post, and it just landed at Fox and Amblin with Steven Spielberg directing the Pentagon Papers drama, with Tom Hanks playing Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee and Meryl Streep playing Post publisher Kay Graham. Pascal is separately producing Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Aaron Sorkin-directed Molly’s Game.