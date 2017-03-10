HBO has tuned in TV rights to May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers, a feature-length documentary co-directed and co-produced by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio. The film will have its world premiere Wednesday at SXSW in Austin, but no airdate is set.

Filmed over the course of two years, the docu spotlights the indie folk group fronted by Scott and Seth Avett as they record their ninth studio album True Sadness, which came out last summer. It also chronicles the band’s history, from the siblings’ rural North Carolina childhoods to scoring top 10 album and selling out arenas, experiencing heartbreak, tragedy and joy along the way. The film also provides an inside look at their collaboration with producer Rick Rubin while recording True Sadness.

“This film has been a true labor of love for us for more than three years now, and we could not be happier that HBO – with their incredible lineage of documentary programming – believes in it as much as we do,” Apatow and Bonfiglio said.

Added Seth Avett: “The accuracy with which Apatow and Bonfiglio present this moment in our lives and process is stunning. From the vantage point of my brother and I, the film is almost surreal in its level of personal truth-telling.”

Apatow and Bonfiglio co-directed the ESPN documentary Doc & Darryl, about the lives of and relationship between 1980s New York Mets stars Dwight Gooden and Darryl Strawberry, as part of the network’s “30 for 30” series. That film was Apatow’s first foray into the documentary world. May It Last is an Apatow Production in association with RadicalMedia. The executive producers are Jon Kamen, Dave O’Connor and Justin Wilkes.