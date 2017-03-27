Harry Connick Jr.’s syndicated talk show Harry is coming back for a second go-round. NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution and Fox television stations have renewed the Emmy-nominated talker for Season 2.

The show originally had a two-year deal, but it has been a soft ratings performer. After lengthy talks, NBCU and Fox decided the show would be picked up for a second season. Harry‘s first season premiered with a 1.4 household rating in the metered markets and a 0.7 rating in the women 25-54 demographic.

Harry recently snagged five Daytime Emmy noms including outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for Connick.

Harry features comedic segments, audience participation, human interest stories, celebrity interviews and musical performances led by Connick, who’s joined by his touring band. Justin Stangel, Eric Stangel and Jason Kurtz are executive producers along with Connick and Ann Marie Wilkins.