Harold A. Brown, a partner at Gang Tyre Ramer & Brown, has been named 2017 Entertainment Lawyer of the Year by the Beverly Hills Bar Association. The honor will be presented May 3 at the group’s annual awards dinner hosted by Craig Ferguson at Montage Beverly Hills.

Brown’s A-list client roster includes Steven Spielberg, Stephen King, Robert Zemeckis, Heidi Klum, Dwayne Johnson, Gwyneth Paltrow, George Miller and Michael Mann.

Brown has been with Gang Tyre since 1976, and his connection to the firm and the town runs even deeper. His mother, Hermione Brown, was a 50-year partner at Gang Tyre, and is father, Louis M. Brown, was an attorney and law professor who served as BHBA President in 1960-61.

“Harold Brown is a highly respected attorney whose integrity, vision and innovative legal strategies have had a tremendous impact on the field of entertainment law,” said BHBA Entertainment Law Section Senior Chair Alexander Rufus-Isaacs. “The Beverly Hills Bar Association is proud to recognize him for his considerable professional accomplishments and tireless dedication to his clients.”

In addition to working with his clients and on film and financing deals, Brown is on the Board of Directors of Amblin Partners and previously served on the Activision board. He has been a member of the Board of the Geffen Theater and held various offices there over the past 20 years and currently is Vice Chairman of the Board of Pitzer College in Claremont.

“This award has been given to the very best entertainment lawyers in town,” Brown said. “I am truly honored to be among them.”

Honoring leaders in entertainment law for significant contributions to the profession, the award has been presented annually since 1989 by the BHBA, which has the largest entertainment law section of any bar association in the world.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.