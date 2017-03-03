Patrick Fischler (Hail Caesar), Zabryna Guevara (Gotham) and Ritchie Coster (Blackhat) have signed on as series regulars opposite Chris Meloni and Lili Mirojnick in Syfy pilot Happy!, based on Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel.

Written by Morrison and Brian Taylor who also directs, Happy!, from Universal Cable Productions, follows Nick Sax (Meloni) – an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hit man — who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal. After a hit gone wrong, his inebriated life is forever changed by a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse.

Fischler will play Smoothie, a well-dressed mob enforcer and sardonic soulless torturer who claims to take a “New Age” approach to his work. Vicious, lacking in empathy and capable of holding long grudges, Smoothie is thin, dapper and fastidious – the Andy Warhol of Death!

Guevara is Amanda Hansen, a single mom facing every mother’s worst nightmare; the disappearance of her young daughter. Facing an official cover-up, and dragged into a cruel conspiracy, Amanda must overcome a history of depression and anxiety to find within herself the strength and resources she’ll need to go up against a seemingly unbeatable foe.

Coster is Mr. Blue, the lead villain otherwise known as Leonardo Scaramucci, whose wealth and status as a legitimate businessman in the wine import trade support an increasingly profitable and highly illegal sideline.

Fischler can be seen in the upcoming indie Under The Silver Lake and also recurs on the Twin Peaks revival, Once Upon A Time, Doubt and Kingdom. He’s repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Main Title.

Guevara starred as Sarah Essen on Gotham and recurs on Baz Lurhmann’s The Get Down. She’s repped by Jennifer Wiley Stockton at JWS management and The Kohner Agency.

Coster can currently be seen in Michael Mann’s Blackhat opposite Chris Hemsworth and Viola Davis. His TV credits include a starring role on Luck, as well as roles in the John Adams miniseries and TV movies such as Rear Window and Traffic. He’s repped by The Gersh Agency and GDArts Management.