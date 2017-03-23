Saturday Night Live veteran Bobby Moynihan has signed on to voice Happy the Horse, the title role in Syfy’s pilot Happy!, based on Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel.

Happy the Horse is a goofy little blue unicorn with a relentlessly cheerful personality. Together, Happy and Nick Sax (Chris Meloni) make the oddest of oddball buddy double acts. Moynihan joins the previously announced cast led by Meloni along with Lili Mirojnick, Patrick Fischler, Ritchie Coster and Zabryna Guevara.

Originally written by Morrison and co-created with artist Robertson, Happy!, from Universal Cable Productions, follows Nick – an intoxicated, corrupt cop-turned-hit man — who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal. After a hit gone wrong, his inebriated life is forever changed by a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse.

Currently in his ninth season on SNL, Moynihan also is set as the lead of CBS’ comedy pilot Me, Myself and I. His Happy! casting won’t conflict, as it’s a voice only role. Moynihan also voices the role of Panda on animated series We Bare Bears, Louie on Ducktales, and Hal on Nature Cat.

On the film side, Moynihan will next be seen in The Book Of Henry, directed by Colin Trevorrow, and Why We’re Killing Gunther, with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Toby Jaffe of Original Film (The Fast And The Furious franchise) executive produce Happy!.