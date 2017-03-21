Former My Boys and Your Family Or Mine star Kyle Howard is set for a lead role opposite Alice Eve in CBS’ single-camera comedy pilot Hannah Royce’s Questionable Choices. Steve Pink (Hot Tub Time Machine) is directing the pilot, from Mad Love creator Matt Tarses and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Written by Tarses, Hannah Royce’s Questionable Choices centers on Hanna Royce (Eve), who has made some interesting choices throughout her life – namely, having three different kids with three different men – but all have led her to having a very unique, loving, blended family.

Howard will play Lewis, Hannah’s (Eve) second husband and the father of her middle child, Carter (TBD).

Howard is known for his starring roles as Oliver Weston on Your Family or Mine and Bobby Newman on My Boys, and also played Dr. Paul Van Dyke on Royal Pains. He’s repped by UTA and Inspire Entertainment.