British actress Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness) is set as the lead in CBS’ single-camera comedy pilot Hannah Royce’s Questionable Choices. Steve Pink (Hot Tub Time Machine) is directing the pilot, from Mad Love creator Matt Tarses and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Written by Tarses, Hannah Royce’s Questionable Choices centers on Hanna Royce (Eve), who has made some interesting choices throughout her life – namely, having three different kids with three different men – but all have led her to having a very unique, loving, blended family.

Eve’s Hanna is a pretty, smart, outspoken nurse who tends to leap before she looks. Even though she’s a bit of a “train wreck,” she’s the glue that holds her messy family together and she’s about to start making better choices. James Earl plays J.L., the well-meaning, disorganized father of Hannah’s son.

Sony Pictures TV is co-producing with CBS TV Studios. Tarses executive produces with Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Dana Honor and Fiona Clark. Pink recently directed an episode of the Kaplan-produced Netflix dark comedy series Santa Clarita Diet.

This marks the first major role on American television for Eve, who appeared in an episode of Netflix’s anthology Black Mirror, directed by Joe Wright. She recently wrapped the feature film Replicas, opposite Keanu Reeves. Eve is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Independent Talent.