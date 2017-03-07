EXCLUSIVE: Gustavo Dudamel, music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, is the subject of Ted Braun’s upcoming untitled documentary film. It will follow the Venezuela native in his home country where he interacts with El Sistema, the musical system that developed his skills and the Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra as they go on a three-city European tour of the Beethoven Cycle, as well as his ongoing leadership of the LA Phil.

Dudamel, who debuted with the LA Phil in 2005, faces a new artistic question. “For me it’s no longer a question of how; the question now is why?” as he puts it. Dudamel established himself in the classical music world at an early age and and is the youngest conductor to lead the Vienna Philharmonic’s famous New Year’s Day concert. His life serves as the inspiration to Gael García Bernal’s character in the Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle.

Braun, whose doc Betty On Zero premiered at Tribeca last year and will be released this month, is producing the project along with Forrest Gump producer Steve Tisch, Dean Schramm (Darfur Now) and Howard Bragman (Lead And Copper).

“Gustavo Dudamel is the most talented conductor of his generation and the most popular and brilliant figure in classical music since Leonard Bernstein,” explains Braun. “The background of political and economic unrest in Venezuela that Dudamel confronts as the Music Director of the Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela and as Artistic Director of El Sistema, will enable this film to examine the place of art in a time of political crisis.”