GSN has announced Season 2 renewals for its hit series Winsanity and Divided and the greenlight of new Emoji-focused game show Emogenius as part of its 2017 upfront slate. The network also has four projects in development, including Blast Your Past. executive produced by Andy Cohen, in which celebrities poke fun at their lives before they were famous.

Hosted by Donald Faison (Scrubs), Winsanity returns this summer for a second season with a new format, expanding to allow for two players to face each other in a head-to-head battle to rank compelling and surprising facts in numerical order. Michael Canter (Divided) joins as executive producer this season with returning EP Chris Grant of Electus.

Divided, which launched in January, will be back for another go-round. Hosted by Emmy-winning exec producer Mike Richards (The Price is Right, Let’s Make A Deal) Divided asks whether a team of complete strangers can agree on the same answer in order to collectively win prize money. Divided is produced by Talpa Media USA for GSN. Executive producers are John de Mol and Jay Bienstock of Talpa and Michael Canter. Both series join Idiotest, hosted by comedian Ben Gleib, which recently launched its fourth season.

New series Emogenius, hosted by Awesomeness TV’s Hunter March, features two pairs of contestants who face off to put their emoji-solving skills to the test, with the winning team snatching a $10,000 prize. Game Show Enterprises, LLC produces for GSN. Executive producers are Craig Brooks and Larry Barron (Idiotest). Emogenius and Idiotest both premiere in June.

The renewals and new series order follow a strong year for GSN, which added nearly 15 million new viewers to its air, according to the network. GSN says it also saw an 83% increase in social engagement over the previous year.

GSN also announced two newly-licensed series, Cash Cab, licensed by Discovery Communications and Jane Lynch-hosted Hollywood Game Night, licensed by Universal City Studios Productions.