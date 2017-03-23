EXCLUSIVE: It’s a beautiful story inspired by true events that happened in one of the filmmaker’s own life. Greg Kinnear is attached to star in Piano Lessons, about a husband whose marriage is on the rocks so goes to great lengths without his wife’s knowledge to demonstrate how much he loves her. The project, which is being produced by Todd Garner and John Shestack, will be directed by Ken Kwapis. There are three strong female roles in this one.

Kinnear would play a lawyer who after 20 years of marriage realizes that his relationship with his wife is failing. The wife, passionate about music, is ready for a new life after their 19 year-old daughter leaves the nest. To win her back and prove his love to her, he decides to take piano lessons to learn her favorite song — Robert Schumann’s Traumerei, a delicate song to master. He goes to a free-spirited, sexy female piano teacher to take lessons behind his wife’s back and slowly progresses from all thumbs to pianist.

The screenplay was written by David Stem and David Weisman and the project is being pulled together right now.

Kinnear, who starred in the box office hit Heaven is for Real and nominated for an Oscar for As Good As It Gets, played Joe Biden in the HBO movie Confirmation. He was just cast opposite Hillary Swank in MRC’s drama series The One Percent from Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu after finishing production on The Same Kind of Different As Me.

Here is the song that the character learns to play for his wife. Incidentally, Kinnear does play the piano but will be actually be taking lessons for this one: