The Great British Bake Off, the hit UK show which last year moved from the BBC to Channel 4 after seven seasons, has announced the recipe for its new show. Brit baker and GBBO stalwart Paul Hollywood will now be joined by cook Prue Leith, who will replace much-loved Mary Berry in the new show.

Meanwhile, offbeat comedian and actor Noel Fielding, who’s known for his role in The Mighty Boosh, will host the show alongside Danish-British comedian and presenter Sandi Toksvig.

Last year, GBBO’s production company Love Productions said it was unable to reach a renewal agreement with the BBC after more than a year of negotiations so took the format to rival Channel 4 for a three-year contract. The news sent shockwaves throughout the British public as the much-loved show, which searches for the country’s best amateur bakers, began to dismantle in the public eye. The charming comedic duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, the show’s previous co-hosts, declined to follow GBBO to its new home while Brit baking institution Berry claimed she was “never asked.” In its last regular season on the BBC in October, the show scored its biggest overnight audience ever with an average of 14M viewers watching the finale.

The revamped show will be up against a rival BBC cookery show called The Big Family Cooking, which will see former Bake Off champion Nadiya Hussain present a family cooking competition with Zoe Ball and chefs Rosemary Shrager and Giogio Locatelli as judges.

Speaking of the new program, Channel 4 Chief Creative Officer Jay Hunts said: “The Great British Bake Off will have a uniquely Channel 4 take when it airs this autumn. Paul and Prue have huge amounts of expertise and warmth. I’m looking forward to seeing them putting our great new bunch of amateur bakers through their paces. Sandi and Noel bring a fresh wit and quirkiness to the tent.”