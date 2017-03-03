Gravitas Ventures has secured the North American distribution rights to 11:55, with plans to release the film in theaters and on demand June 9. The pic, which bowed at Los Angeles Film Festival, marks the feature directorial debut for Ari Issler and Ben Snyder and co-stars Victor Almanzar (Empire), Elizabeth Rodriguez (Orange is the New Black), David Zayas ( Dexter), Julia Stiles (Jason Bourne) and John Leguizamo (John Wick: Chapter 2).

The crime drama follows U.S. Marine Nelson Sanchez (Almanzar), who just returned to his neighborhood after serving in the War in Afghanistan. Amid the celebration honoring his homecoming, word reaches him that the vengeful brother of a drug dealer he accidentally killed years ago, is due to arrive on the 11:55 bus into town. Suddenly Nelson is faced with a new battle as he struggles to break from the cycles of violence that have previously defined him.

Almanzar also co-wrote the film with Issler and Snyder. The latter two serve as producers along with Danny Mendoza, Joshua Blum, Gia Walsh, Kara Baker, and Matthew Thurm.

The deal was negotiated by Nolan Gallagher on behalf of Gravitas and Deborah McIntosh from William Morris Endeavor on behalf of the filmmakers.