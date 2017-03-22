EXCLUSIVE: A lot going on at Paramount Picture, but they are still making deals. The studio has picked up rights to The Pro, a graphic novel by Garth Ennis, Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti. Erwin Stoff of 3 Arts brought is producing and Zoe McCarthy has been hired to write the screenplay. She is best known for her script Bitches On A Boat. The graphic novel writers and illustrators all have stuff going on in Hollywood. Palmiotti’s graphic novel Painkiller Jane has just attached Jessica Chastain, and he is currently writing the comic Harley Quinn along with Amanda Conner for DC Comics. Ennis is producing the AMC series Preacher, based on the graphic novel series he created with Steve Dillon. First published in 2002, The Pro is in its 8th printing with Image Comics and Paperfilms. The logline: a prostitute who wakes up one day with superhero powers and is asked to join the League of Honor to help curb her anti-heroic behavior. The film puts a humorous twist on the superhero genre. Ennis is repped by Ken Levin; Palmiotti and Conner are repped by Lenny Beckerman of Lotus Entertainment. McCarthy is repped by 3 Arts.