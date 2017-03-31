EXCLUSIVE: Sony won an auction for screen rights to My Favorite Thing Is Monsters, a graphic novel by Emil Ferris that scared up a three party bidding battle today. Amasia Entertainment’s Bradley Gallo and Michael Helfant will produce.

Set against the tumultuous political backdrop of late ’60s Chicago, My Favorite Thing Is Monsters is the fictional graphic diary of 10-year-old Karen Reyes. It is infused with B-movie horror and pulp monster magazines iconography. Reyes tries to solve the murder of her enigmatic upstairs neighbor, Anka Silverberg, a holocaust survivor, while the interconnected stories of those around her unfold. When Karen’s investigation takes us back to Anka’s life in Nazi Germany, the reader discovers how the personal, the political, the past, and the present converge. The author, who grew up in the turbulence of ’60s Chicago, has been an illustrator and toy sculptor, with an MFA from the Art Institute of Chicao. This is her first graphic novel and she is repped by APA and The Susan Rabiner Literery Agency. Palak Patel brought it in for Sony.