Netflix has dropped a Season 3 trailer for its hit comedy series Grace and Frankie starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. It begins with Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Tomlin) having a rough time getting their vibrators off the ground. “We make vibrators, specifically for older women, that take into account their arthritis,” says Grace to a loan officer. “Tender vaginal tissue,” adds Frankie, but no luck on getting that loan.

Meanwhile, their exes Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterston) are settling into their new home.

The Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris-created series stars Fonda and Tomlin as a straight-laced former cosmetics company founder and a counter-culture artist who are thrown together when their lawyer husbands announce they are gay, in love and retiring to shack up together. With Sheen and Waterston as the said husbands, the Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated series has followed the couples in the sudden new state of their lives at a time when at least Grace and Frankie themselves thought things were going to be smooth sailing – which they have proved to distinctly not be.

The third season of the Skydance Television-produced series also sees June Diane Raphael and Brooklyn Decker return as the daughters of Grace and Sheen’s Robert. Sneaky Pete’s Ethan Embry and Baron Vaughn are also back as the sons of Frankie and Waterston’s Sol. The upcoming season will also see Ghostbusters alum and now Angie Tribeca actor Ernie Hudson guest starring again on the Devorah Herbert production-designed show.

Grace and Frankie‘s 13-episode third season launches March 24 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer above.