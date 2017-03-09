Film production and sales outfit Good Universe has promoted Jeremy Needelman to Chief Financial Officer, upping him from Controller. In his new role he will be in charge of finance, accounting, human resources and information technology and also oversee financial initiatives. During his stint as controller the company bankrolled films including Don’t Breathe and The Night Before.

Good Universe

Good Universe’s current projects in pre-production include Flarsky starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen; and Universal’s The Pact with Leslie Mann and John Cena and Extinction starring Michael Peña and Lizzy Caplan. Next up in theaters is New Line’s Will Ferrell-Amy Poehler comedy The House which is out June 30.

Needelman had previous stints at Mandate Pictures and Gold Circle Films.