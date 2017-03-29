The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has released the timetable for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Nominations will be announced at 5 AM/PST/8 AM/EST on Monday, December 11. As previously announced the ceremony will air live coast-to-coast on Sunday, January 7, 2018 on NBC.

With Jimmy Fallon as host, this year’s Golden Globes telecast averaged 20.0 million viewers and a 5.6 rating (+2%) in adults 18-49, up 8% vs the prior year, making it the second most-watched Golden Globes in the last 10 years.

The deadline for Motion Picture and Television submissions is Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

Here’s the complete 2017-2018 timetable:

Monday, July 10, 2017

Submission Website for 2018 Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entries is now open

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms

Friday, November 24, 2017

Deadline for nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young

Monday, December 4, 2017

Final screening date for Motion Pictures

Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Final date for Motion Picture press conferences

Thursday, December 7, 2017

Deadline for receipt of nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 8:00p.m.

Monday, December 11, 2017

Announcement of nominations for the “75th Annual Golden

Globe® Awards” at 5:00a.m./PST (8:00am/EST)

Monday, December 18, 2017

Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members

Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Deadline for receipt of final ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00p.m.

Sunday, January 7, 2018

Presentation of the “75th Annual Golden Globe® Awards”