The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has set a date for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. The ceremony will air live coast-to-coast on NBC on Sunday, January 7, 2018.

Produced by Dick Clark Productions in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globes are viewed in more than 236 countries worldwide and are one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the 2017 Golden Globes averaged 20.0 million viewers and a 5.6 rating (+2%) in adults 18-49, per Nielsen Media. That represented a year-to- year gain of 1.5 million persons or 8% versus the prior year’s 18.5 million viewers, making it the second most-watched Golden Globes in the last 10 years.

Additionally, HFPA, dcp and Twitter partnered for an exclusive live official pre-show for this year’s awards, garnering 2.7 million unique viewers in its initial airing.

Last year the HFPA made some rule changes regarding eligibility, including stronger guidelines to distinguish between comedy and drama and rules on Globes campaigning and advertising and several rules to try to prevent conflicts of interest for its voting membership.

Details regarding the HFPA voting calendar will arrive in the following months.