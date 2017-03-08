Another It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star is getting their own broadcast comedy series. Sunny co-creator/star Glenn Howerton has been tapped as the lead in NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot from Seth Meyers, Saturday Night Live’s Mike O’Brien and Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video. Also cast in a major role in the project is Patton Oswalt (The Goldbergs, Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

Written by O’Brien, the untitled comedy (fka AP Bio) centers on Jack (Howerton), a hilariously cynical Ivy League professor who loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school biology teacher where he imposes his unorthodox teaching style and uses the kids to plot out revenge on those who wronged him. Oswalt plays Principal Durbin, Jack’s boss and a timid, petite, nervous mouse of a man who sometimes tries to scold Jack and Jack just hugs him.

Meyers, O’Brien, Mike Shoemaker, Michaels and Andrew Singer executive produce. Universal TV is the studio.

Howerton follows in the footsteps of his Sunny co-star Kaitlin Olson who toplined a broadcast comedy pilot last season, Fox’s The Mick. It went to series and was recently renewed for a second season.

Sunny has been renewed by FXX for two more seasons beyond the current 12th. Howerton is repped by WME and 3 Arts; Patton is with UTA, manager Dave Rath and attorney Lev Ginsburg.