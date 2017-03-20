Glenn Gordon Caron Tapped As New ‘Bull’ Showrunner Under CBS TV Studios Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Gordon Caron is returning to his long-time home, CBS TV Studios, with a multi-year overall deal. Under the pact, he will take over the studio’s freshman drama series Bull as executive producer and showrunner for Season 2. He will join the show effective immediately, consulting for the remainder of Season 1.

Mark Goffman, who joined Bull after the pilot last spring, will continue as executive producer and showrunner for the rest of the current season, after which he will transition to development under his overall with CBS TV Studios.

CBS is yet to make renewal decisions on any of its freshman series, but Bull, starring Michael Weatherly, is considered a lock for a Season 2 pickup. It ranks as the #1 New Series and #3 scripted series overall in total viewers.

This marks the first time Caron — creator of hits Moonlighting and Medium as well as cult drama Now And Again — will be taking over an existing series. He recently was under an overall deal at 20th TV where he served as an executive producer on the FX drama series Tyrant.

Inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, Bull centers on the brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull (Weatherly) is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick. Caron will serve as an executive producer alongside Paul Attanasio and Phil McGraw, who wrote the pilot, Jay McGraw, and Amblin TV’s Steven Spielberg, Justin Falvey & Darryl Frank.