EXCLUSIVE: Glen Powell, who portrayed John Glenn in the Best Picture nominee and box office hit Hidden Figures, has just followed his agent Joey Stanton over from CAA to sign with ICM Partners. Powell is probably best known for his breakout performance in Richard Linklater’s ode to college Everybody Wants Some!! Stanton joined ICM last week.

Powell next will be seen next in the war film Sand Castle for Netflix, opposite Henry Cavill and Nicholas Hoult. Other Stanton clients are expected to follow as well. Stay tuned.