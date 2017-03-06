Could another installment of Gilmore Girls be headed back to Netflix? Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, sure hopes so.

Sarandos told UK’s Press Association that they’ve had “preliminary” talks with the show’s creators for a possible second part of the Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life revival.

Eric Charbonneau/Netflix

“We hope,” Sarandos said. “We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done, it delivered what they hoped. The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more, and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that.”

Series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Dan Palladino launched the Netflix series on November 25, which left fans wanting more after the shocking finale. Sherman-Palladino previously stated that she didn’t have plans to continue the story, yet “wasn’t going to say no” to the possibility.

The Gilmore Girls reunion, starring Lauren Graham as Lorelai and Alexis Bledel as Rory, was an instant sensation for the streaming service, with the first episode drawing 5.99 million viewers in the 18-49 demographic in the U.S. in its first three days. All four installments averaged 4.97 million viewers in that demo.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life picked up nine years after fans last visited Stars Hollow and was a four part, 90-minute series that spanned over the winter, spring, summer and fall seasons. The original series ran from 2000-06 on the WB and 2007-08 on the CW.