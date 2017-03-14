Top Israeli writer-producer-director Gideon Raff has signed with CAA for representation.

Raff was the creator of the hit Israeli series Prisoners of War, which received nine of the country’s top TV awards, including Best Drama Series and Best Directing for Raff. Prisoners of War was adapted in the U.S. as Showtime’s Homeland. Raff serves as an executive producer on the popular terrorism drama, now in its sixth season. He shared two Emmy awards for the acclaimed series, best drama series and writing for a drama series (with Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa).

In the U.S., Raff also created FX drama series Tyrant, which ran for three seasons, and co-created with Tim Kring USA Network’s event series Dig.

Raff, who was a long-time WME client, is set to write and direct all six episodes of his original limited series The Spy, recently picked up by Netflix.