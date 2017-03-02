Sons of Anarchy alumna Ally Walker has booked the female lead in Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot Ghosted.

Written by Tom Gormican (That Awkward Moment) and directed by Jonathan Krisel, Ghosted centers on a cynical skeptic (Craig Robinson), and a genius “true believer” in the paranormal (Adam Scott), who are recruited by the Bureau Underground to look into the rampant “unexplained” activity in Los Angeles – all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race. Walker will play Captain Lafrey, the head of the Underground Investigative Service.

Known for her role as Peter Gallagher’s girlfriend Ashley Bartlett Bacon in the hit comedy feature While You Were Sleeping, Walker became a cult favorite for her longtime recurring role as Agent June Stahl in Sons of Anarchy. A series regular on HBO’s Tell Me You Love Me, Walker also starred on Lifetime’s The Protector, and recurred on Colony, and most recently Netflix’s Longmire. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Principato-Young and attorney Jared Levine.