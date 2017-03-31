Spring break is still in effect, and even though it’s not in full bloom, we’re bound to see another great weekend at the box office.

Last night, Paramount/DreamWorks/Reliance’s Ghost in the Shell grossed $1.8M in previews at 2,229 theaters. The movie, another solo effort for Scarlett Johansson post her success with Luc Besson’s Lucy ($43.9M, $126.7M), is based on the 1989-1990 Manga series by Masamune Shirow, which spawned a series of anime films beginning in 1995. Ghost in the Shell, which Paramount has been tubthumping since the fall, arrives with a reported estimated budget of $110M and estimated stateside start in the mid-$20m, maybe $30M in third place. At that range, and with a medicore Rotten Tomatoes score of 49% rotten, Ghost in the Shell needs to hope it catches an overseas B.O. wave in the 50 countries it’s also surfacing in this weekend. Added bonus for Ghost‘s B.O.: It has a China date on April 7, as well as the stateside benefit of 3D and Imax surcharges. Ghost in the Shell is rated PG-13.

Also opening this weekend is DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby via 20th Century Fox. On paper, the Alec Baldwin-voiced title is expected to rank second with a mid-$30M opening to Disney’s Beauty and the Beast which is projected to finish first with $42.5M (-53%) in its third weekend.  But don’t be surprised if Boss Baby swells and tosses Beauty from No. 1: DWA’s Home was projected in the mid-$30M range and then opened to $52.1M beating Get Hard (which by the way also had Thursday previews of $1.8M).

Yesterday, Beauty and the Beast posted $6.1M taking its two week tally to $347.9M. If it hits its projections this weekend, the Disney musical will raise to $390.4M.

MORE..

 