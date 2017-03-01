To say that Universal/Blumhouse’s Get Out is scaring up great midweek business is an understatement. Yesterday, the Jordan Peele-directed horror movie made $4.1M, which while not record-breaking according to February and March records, was very solid for a horror movie and on par with summer slasher releases: just $500K shy of The Purge: Election Year‘s July 4th take of $4.6M and $200K shy of Conjuring 2‘s first June Monday ($4.3M).

However, yesterday, rivals show Get Out shooting up an amazing 20% over Monday for an estimated $4.95M. That Tuesday take kills the first Tuesdays of The Purge: Election Year ($4.3M on July 5), Conjuring 2 ($4.8M) and is 32% higher than Split‘s first Tuesday ($3.76M) and 66% higher than Don’t Breathe‘s ($2.98M). Current cume to date for Get Out is an estimated $42.45M, and many say it’s a no brainer that the pic will hit $100M. Even more amazing, Get Out is posting these great numbers on days when there aren’t that many schools off (only 2% of all colleges are on break according to ComScore).

This weekend, industry estimates believe that Get Out will dip -35% to -40% for $20M-$21.6M against Logan‘s huge $70M opening. Why is this particular horror movie holding up? Aside from Certified Fresh Rotten Tomato reviews of 99% and an A- CinemaScore, many say that Get Out‘s plot of a young African American man who encounters the racism of his Caucasian girlfriend’s family strikes a nerve with moviegoers during these divided times.