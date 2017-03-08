What could be worse than an asteroid hurtling toward Earth or aliens blowing up popular monuments? How about an intricate network of weather satellites that suddenly turn against the world, causing tidal waves, tornadoes, and manhole-cover explosions?

No worry, Gerard Butler — who has saved the White House, London and world leaders in the Has Fallen series — is here to protect us from a Geostorm that’s barreling to take out the planet. He plays Jake, a scientist who, along with his brother, Max (Jim Sturgess), is tasked with solving the satellite malfunction. A slew of folks help Jake out including Secret Service agent Sarah Wilson (Abbie Cornish); Ute Fassbinder (Alexandra Maria Lara), the astronaut who oversees the International Space Station; and the President of the United States (Andy Garcia). The Warner Bros/Skydance/Electric Entertainment production also stars Daniel Wu, Ed Harris, Adepero Oduye, Amr Waked, Robert Sheehan and Eugenio Derbez.

Geostorm marks the feature directorial debut of Independence Day producer-scribe Dean Devlin from a script he wrote with Paul Guyot. The pic is produced by Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg, as well as Devlin. Herbert W. Gains and Electric Entertainment’s Marc Roskin are EPs. Rachel Olschan of Electric Entertainment and Cliff Lanning co-produce.

Geostorm descends upon theaters on October 20. in 3D, 2D and Imax.