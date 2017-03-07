Legendary singer George Michael died as a result of heart and liver disease, a coroner confirmed on Tuesday.

The former Wham! pop star died at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire on Christmas Day aged 53. An initial autopsy failed to determined his cause of death and the funeral had been put on hold while the tests were carried out.

“Inquiries into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post-mortem report received,” said Darren Salter, senior coroner for Oxfordshire, in a statement. “As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries.

“No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy.”

Dilated cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the heart’s ability to pump blood is decreased because the heart’s main pumping chamber has become weakened. Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle.