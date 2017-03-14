Director-producer Gary Fleder and his Mojo Films have signed a two-year first-look deal with Freeform. The pact comes on the heels of Fleder directing two pilots for the cable network that went to series, Guilt and The Bold Type.

Additionally, Fleder has signed a second-look deal with ITV Studios where he and his producing partner at Mojo Mary Beth Basile are developing a TV series adaptation of the thriller novel In the Blood with writers Adam Targum and Chris Silber.

Fleder also is beefing up Mojo’s executive ranks with the hire of Gabrielle Neimand as Head of Content, TV/Digital. She joins Jenna Klatchko, who has been upped to run the film side of Mojo as VP of Development & Production.

Fleder is currently prepping to direct the ABC drama pilot Salamander, from Midnight Radio and Keshet. He executive produced the CW drama series Beauty and the Beast, whose pilot he directed. His feature credits include Runaway Jury, The Express and Homefront.

Neimand most recently ran America Ferrera’s Take Fountain Productions via the company’s deal at ABC Studios.

Fleder is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and attorney David Colden.