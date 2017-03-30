Set to the song “Sit Down” by artist James, HBO has released a teaser trailer for Game of Thrones upcoming Season 7.

Titled “Long Walk,” the 90-second promo features Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) taking a long walk, which leads to a seat at the Iron Throne. It ends with Cersei taking a deep breath on the throne, then wraps with a glimpse of the Night King.

GOT is executive produced by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss as well as Carolyn Strauss, Frank Doelger and Bernadette Caulfield. George R.R. Martin, on whose books the series is based, is a co-executive producer.

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres Sunday, July 16.

Have a look above.