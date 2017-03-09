The Azure Window, a popular limestone arch on Gozo island and as seen on Game of Thrones, collapsed into the Malta Sea after heavy storms. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted that he was heartbroken over the loss of the tourist attraction.

HBO/Screenshot

“Reports commissioned over the years indicated that this landmark would be hard hit by unavoidable natural corrosion. That sad day arrived,” Muscat shared.

The arch was seen in the first episode of the HBO hit series and in several films, including 1981’s Clash of the Titans. The picture below shows how it now looks.

Experts had been warning that the Azure Window was in danger of collapsing, with fines of 1500 euros put in place to stop people from walking across it. Fortunately, no one was injured when the Azure Window fell.