Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones, Fortitude) has been cast as the lead in Rellik, a BBC and Cinemax thriller limited series. Also cast is Jodi Balfour (The Crown, Quarry).

Written by Harry and Jack Williams (The Missing, Liar) Rellik (killer spelled backwards) tells the story of a serial killer in reverse. The perpetrator is caught before the drama moves backwards in time to the very beginning – the crime itself. The search for the killer provides the backbone of the story but the damaged and disfigured Met detective Gabriel Markham (Dormer) is at its center. Enigmatic, unrelenting and charismatic, Gabriel is propelled in an obsessive hunt for the killer who left a mark on him both physically and mentally. Gabriel’s partner is Elaine (Balfour). She is a bright and intense detective, eager to please. Cast also includes Rosalind Eleazar (Christine), Paterson Joseph (Isaac), Paul Rhys (Patrick), Michael Shaeffer (Steven) and Lærke Winther (Lisa).

Cinemax picked up Rellik last November. The project was commissioned by BBC One in 2015.

Helmer Sam Miller, an Emmy nominee for his work on Luther, will direct.

Harry and Jack Williams executive produce through their Two Brothers Pictures along with New Pictures principals Willow Grylls, Charlie Pattinson and Elaine Pyke as well as BBC’s Stephen Wright. All3Media, which bought New Pictures this year, handles international distribution.