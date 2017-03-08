Fuse Media, independently owned multiplatform media company aimed at the Latino and multicultural 18-34 audience, has unveiled a slate of new content for 2017-18 ahead of upfront meetings beginning this week. The lineup includes nine new original series for its Fuse, FM and digital properties; the return of three original series including the digital expansion of Fluffy’s Food Adventures, starring Gabriel Iglesias, a pilot order for hip hop magician series, Smoothini, as well as three new series in development.

The Fuse cable network has started the year strong, showing 55% growth in prime time and 38% growth in total day among its core adults 18-34 demographic, according to Nielsen. Fuse.tv also posted a record 40 million page views in January 2017, its highest in its history.

New series include The Hollywood Puppet Sh!t Show (working title) from executive producer Wilmer Valderrama and Entertainment One, featuring outrageous true stories told by celebrities and reenacted by lifelike marionettes. It premieres July 11 at 10:30 PM on Fuse. Also slated is new series Picked Up, a social experiment on dating in the ride share era. A premiere date has not yet been set.

Fuse also has greenlit They Have A Dream (working title) a series of documentaries which highlight young, idealistic and diverse subjects who are celebrating their cultural heritage and identity, confronting issues and overcoming prejudice. They Have A Dream documents their journeys as they tap into their creative and entrepreneurial spirit to fight for inclusion, fairness, and to share their incredible stories. Premiere dates are TBD.

Fuse Media

Fluffy’s Food Adventures starring Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias returns for its third season July 11 at 10 PM. It picks up with Fluffy and his crew of comedians eating their way through New York, Nashville, New Orleans, D.C., Los Angeles and Atlanta, discovering local gems, unique activities and a few celebrities along the way. Fuse’s break-out original series (formerly Fluffy Breaks Even) is produced by Iglesias (EP) along with B-17 Entertainment and Arsonhouse Entertainment. Also tied to the Season 3 premiere is an expansion of digital content, with new programming Ask Fluffy, Fluffy’s Hot Spots and Fluffy At Home, joining Fluffy Off the Menu. Fuse also is launching Fluffy’s Food Adventures gaming app in May 2017 with 6 mini-games represented by the different cities Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias travels to throughout the new season.

Fuse also announced the season 6 premiere date for Big Freedia Bounces Back. It returns September 12 at 10 PM.

New programming for FM includes: hip hop/sneaker fashion series Sole Searching and The ‘X’ Effect looking at the impact of iconic musical artists. Other programs in development for Fuse and FM are music beauty/fashion series, Stylin’ and behind-the-scenes music series FM Follows.

“We are committed to creating new, original content across all screens and providing value for our partners and consumers,” said Fuse Media President and CEO Michael Schwimmer. “With this slate, along with new digital and social media offerings, we are delivering on this promise while making an investment in content that will build on the early growth we have seen this year.”

“Our line-up of original content appeals to our core young multicultural audience who value entertainment that is engaging, authentic and relatable, while providing our advertising partners with the opportunity to reach these young consumers across platforms,” added Fuse Media EVP, Ad Sales and Integrated Marketing Jason Miller. “Providing multiple touchpoints – from TV, digital and social media to branded content tied to live events, festivals and concerts – is just a part of what we are bringing to our partners during the upfront season, and year-round.”

New content descriptions below: