Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Gary Sanchez Productions has hired Emmy-nominated Betsy Koch as a producer.

In her new job, Koch will focus on television and film projects with an emphasis on finding new and emerging talent.

Two-time Emmy nominee Koch moves to Gary Sanchez Prods after six years at Funny Or Die where she produced videos such as Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis, and executive produced HBO comedy specials for Sarah Silverman, Jerrod Carmichael, and Tig Notaro.

“Betsy is a funny, smart and very hard-working producer. With Sanchez’s expanded production schedule we needed someone to come in and kick butt with a smile. Couldn’t be happier to have her joining us,” said McKay.

Koch began her career working for director Peter Berg at Film 44; she then transitioned into development as a creative executive for Robert Rodriguez at Troublemaker Studios in Austin, TX.