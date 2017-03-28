Hmm, this might be all right. It’s been more than 20 years (!) since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air left primetime, but that’s the stuff reunions are made of. Alfonso Ribeiro, who played the preppy Calrton Banks on the 1990s NBC comedy, posted a “Here They Are Now” photo of six key cast members including star Will Smith on social media:

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

Pictured are, from left: Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Will Smith (Will), Daphne Reid (the second Aunt Viv) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey).

James Avery, who played family patriarch Philip Banks on the show, died in 2013. Janet Hubert starred as Aunt Viv for the series’ first three seasons.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air wasn’t an out-of-the-box hit, only cracking the year-end Primetime Top 25 in its second season and scoring as high as No. 16 in 1992-93. But it was fun and, well, fresh and made a TV star of young rapper Smith, who’d had scored a couple of pop hits — and a Grammy — as part of DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince and would go on to become one of Hollywood’s A-list leading men.

Is this the type of place that they just send this cool cat? Indeed.