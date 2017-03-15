Freestyle Digital Media, the recently-acquired digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, acquired the North American rights to the LGBTQ comedy Landline.

Since launching in November 2011, Freestyle has acquired over 400 titles to date, releasing around two to three titles a month now. Allen’s Entertainment Studios acquired Freestyle in October 2015 and has been making deals, and been in the mix among buyers at fests like in Park City. Its Freestyle Digital Media arm supplies film and TV content including Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Dish, ATT U-verse, Redbox and others.

Written, produced, and directed by its lead actor, Matthew Aaron, Landline tells the story of Ted Gout (Aaron), a huge Chicago Cubs fan who works as a PR executive. After losing a big promotion to a new college graduate who has the upper hand when it comes to technology, Tom embarks on a low-tech, old school journey to find himself. With his husband and friends in tow, Tom gives up his cell phone, disconnects and experiences the pros and cons of modern technology before finding a way to win his promotion back so he and his husband can buy their dream home.

Tom Arnold, Jim O’Heir, Betsy Brandt, Nick Searcy, Louie Lombardi and Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg (as himself) round out the cast.

Landline debuts on VOD through Freestyle Digital Media on April 4, 2017. Freestyle Digital Media VP of Operations Bill Vergos negotiated the deal with Aaron. Check out the trailer below.