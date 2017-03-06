Freeform has set its summer lineup, including the premiere of its new original series The Bold Type and return dates for its hit shows Shadowhunters, Stitchers and The Fosters.

The network’s summer slate kicks off Monday, June 5, with the midseason return of Shadowhunters at 8 PM, followed by the Season 3 premiere of Stitchers at 9 PM. Freeform’s new original series The Bold Type debuts at 9 PM Tuesday, July 11, with a special two-hour premiere, preceded by The Fosters Season 5 premiere at 8 PM.

The Bold Type, inspired by the life of Joanna Coles, chief content officer of Hearst Magazines, reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women’s magazine Scarlet. The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion. The series stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Melora Hardin as Jacqueline, editor in chief of Scarlet magazine. The Bold Type is executive produced by Sarah Watson, David Bernad, Joanna Coles and Ruben Fleischer. Holly Whidden is co-executive producer. The series is a Universal Television and The District production.

The remainder of Shadowhunters Season 2 picks with Shadowhunters and Downworlders reeling from what happened at the New York Institute in the winter finale. As the rift between the two sides grows larger, the team and their Downworld friends and lovers are put in the middle of the dangerous divide. Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Emeraude Toubia, Matthew Daddario, Isaiah Mustafa and Harry Shum Jr. star. The series is produced by Constantin Film and executive produced by Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer, McG, Michael Reisz, Matt Hastings, Mary Viola, Martin Moszkowicz and Robert Kulzer.

On the upcoming season of Stitchers, Kirsten and the Stitchers team hack into the minds of the recently deceased to investigate diverse and unusual cases spanning from international relations to within their own families. Emma Ishta, Kyle Harris, Ritesh Rajan, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Allison Scagliotti and Damon Dayoub star. Stitchers is executive produced by Jeffrey Alan Schechter, Jonathan Baruch and Rob Wolken.

Currently airing on Tuesdays at 8 PM, The Fosters follows a multi-ethnic family mix of adopted and biological teenaged kids being raised by two moms. The Fosters is executive produced by Jennifer Lopez and created by Bradley Bredeweg and Peter Paige, who also serve as executive producers and writers, along with Joanna Johnson. Greg Gugliotta, Elaine Goldsmith Thomas and Benny Medina also serve as executive producers. The series stars Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Hayden Byerly, Noah Centineo, David Lambert, Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez. The series is produced by Nuyorican Productions, Inc. in association with Freeform.