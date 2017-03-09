Freeform will make all 10 premiere-season episodes of Famous in Love available on digital platforms April 18, the same night as the Marlene King series’ television debut.

Based on Rebecca Serle’s novel, Famous in Love stars Bella Thorne as college student Paige, who lands a starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster. Also in the cast: Carter Jenkins, Charlie Depew, Georgie Flores, Niki Koss, Pepi Sonuga, Keith Powers and Perrey Reeves.

The series was created by King, who exec produces along with Christopher Fife, Miguel Arteta, Melissa Carter and Dan Farah. Novelist Serle is co-executive producer, with Warner Horizon Television producing with Long Lake Media, Farah Films and Carmina Productions.

Freeform says the digital binge strategy proved successful for its series Beyond in January, generating more than 13 million starts across digital platforms to date “with 87% of bingers finishing the series within one week.”

Famous in Love will have its linear premiereat 9 PM ET Tuesday, April 18, following the final-season premiere of Pretty Little Liars. The new show will be available that night on such digital platforms as the Freeform app, Freeform.com, On Demand and Hulu.

