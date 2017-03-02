Veteran communications executive Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul has been named VP, Communications for Freeform. She succeeds in the top communications job at the cable network Jori Arancio who last November was recruited as SVP Communications for sibling ABC and ABC Studios.

Bulochnikov-Paul will work closely with Freeform president Tom Ascheim and will oversee corporate communications, consumer press campaigns, awards outreach and talent relations. She will report to Kevin Brockman, EVP, Global Communications, Disney|ABC Television Group.

Bulochnikov-Paul moves to Freeform from Crackle, Sony Pictures Television’s streaming network, where she served as VP Media and Talent Relations since 2013. During her tenure there, she spearheaded the media campaign for Crackle’s flagship series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which landed an Emmy nomination in the Variety Talk Series category—the first streaming series to ever be nominated in the category.

Before joining Crackle, Bulochnikov served as director, Corporate Communications & TV Publicity for Current TV, where she led publicity efforts for all West Coast programming; was head of Publicity for television production company Wikked Entertainment, director of Public Relations for Ish Entertainment under Lionsgate and senior publicist at VH1. She began her career in communications in 2005 at MTV Networks.

“Naomi has a great reputation in our industry as a strategic communications executive who delivers impressive results,” Brockman said.