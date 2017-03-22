Freeform has put in development Flighty, a single-camera half-hour comedy, from Alloy Entertainment, and Warner Horizon TV.

Written by Marissa Berlin (Baby Daddy), Flighty is a comedy about millennial flight attendants, searching for adventure, romance and meaning in their lives. Berlin also serves as supervising producer. Dan Berendsen, Leslie Morganstein and Gina Girolamo executive produce for Alloy Entertainment. Warner Horizon Television is the studio.

Berlin was a script coordinator and wrote an episode of Freeform’s Baby Daddy, and also wrote episodes of Kirby Buckets for Disney XD. She’s repped by ICM Partners.

Alloy also has psychological thriller You in development at Lifetime with Berlanti Productions.

Berendsen is repped by CAA.