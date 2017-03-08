Fred Savage has been honing his talk-show chops as a frequent guest host on ABC’s Live with Kelly — and is rumored to be in the running for the permanent job. In the meantime, The Grinder alum has landed a different gig at the network: hosting its upcoming game show Child Support from Ricky Gervais and Banijay Studios North America.

Formerly known as Five to Survive, the hourlong, studio-based series will feature adult contestants and interactions between Gervais and a group of five kids ages 6-9 who say the most unpredictable things. Contestants are asked to answer 10 questions to earn the top prize. If they answer incorrectly, the contestants have a chance to be saved by the five kids who have been asked the same question by Gervais.

“When I’m stumped, I turn to Google and my kids,” said Savage who starred on The Wonder Years as a kid and has built a second career as a TV director. “I had no idea there was a television show in that, but now that there is, I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Said Robert Mills, SVP Alternative Series, Specials, & Late Night Programming at ABC Entertainment: “With Fred’s charisma and Ricky Gervais’ hilarious interactions with the kids, Child Support is going to be a terrific addition to our game show slate.”

Said slate already includes Match Game, To Tell the Truth and The $100,000 Pyramid. Meanwhile, primetime game shows featuring kids have gained popularity, from Fox’s MasterChef Jr. and So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation to NBC’s Little Big Shots.