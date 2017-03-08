Fred Savage has been honing his talk-show chops as a frequent guest host on ABC’s Live with Kelly — and is rumored to be in the running for the permanent job. In the meantime, The Grinder alum has landed a different gig at the network: hosting its upcoming game show Child Support from Ricky Gervais and Banijay Studios North America.

Related
Cristela Alonzo To Star In 'The Gospel Of Kevin' ABC Light Drama Pilot

Ricky Gervais

Formerly known as Five to Survive, the hourlong, studio-based series will feature adult contestants and interactions between Gervais and a group of five kids ages 6-9 who say the most unpredictable things. Contestants are asked to answer 10 questions to earn the top prize. If they answer incorrectly, the contestants have a chance to be saved by the five kids who have been asked the same question by Gervais.

“When I’m stumped, I turn to Google and my kids,” said Savage who starred on The Wonder Years as a kid and has built a second career as a TV director. “I had no idea there was a television show in that, but now that there is, I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Said Robert Mills, SVP Alternative Series, Specials, & Late Night Programming at ABC Entertainment: “With Fred’s charisma and Ricky Gervais’ hilarious interactions with the kids, Child Support is going to be a terrific addition to our game show slate.”

Said slate already includes Match Game, To Tell the Truth and The $100,000 Pyramid. Meanwhile, primetime game shows featuring kids have gained popularity, from Fox’s MasterChef Jr. and So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation to NBC’s Little Big Shots.