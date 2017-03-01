Viacom veteran Frank Tanki, most recently EVP Brand Marketing and Creative for Spike, has been promoted to General Manager, TV Land. In his new role, Tanki will oversee strategy and day-to-day operations for the channel – Creative, Communications, Scheduling, Media Planning, and Marketing. He will continue to report to Kevin Kay who recently added oversight of TV Land and CMT in his new role as President of Spike (soon to be Paramount Network), TV Land, and CMT. (you can read Kay’s internal memo under the story). On content, Tanki will partner with Keith Cox, President of Development and Production. Cox also recently got a promotion, overseeing development and production for The Paramount Network, along with TV Land.

TV Land had not had a General Manager since former topper Larry Jones, who was GM before becoming president. This is the second GM hire in two days at a Viacom network as the cable network group continues its executive restructuring under new Viacom CEO Bob Bakish. Yesterday, another Viacom veteran, Tanya Giles, was named General Manager for Comedy Central, replacing David Bernath.

“During his 12-year tenure at Viacom, Frank has proven to be a forward-thinking, passionate and creative marketer who has played a pivotal role in the success and growth of both Nickelodeon and more recently, Spike,” said Kay. “He is a dynamic and strategic leader and is the right person to lead TV Land as the network continues its evolution.”

Tanki has been a major player in the launch of many of Viacom’s most successful properties over the last decade, from Lip Sync Battle on Spike to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and SpongeBob SquarePants on Nickelodeon. He has also played an instrumental role in the launch of Spike UK and other Spike-branded channels across the globe.

Ass EVP, Brand Marketing and Creative, Spike TV, Tanki led all consumer marketing and creative development for the brand, including consumer and trade advertising, digital and social marketing, talent strategies and partnership marketing, and on and off-air creative.

At Nickelodeon, he served as SVP, Nickelodeon Strategic Property Planning & Marketing. He also ran marketing for Nick’s Live and Recreation platforms and partnership marketing. Prior to that, Tanki was Nickelodeon’s SVPof Partnership Marketing and Operations. Tanki began his Nickelodeon career as the Marketing Project Manager for “The Rugrats Movie.”

Here is Kay’s memo: