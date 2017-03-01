Viacom veteran Frank Tanki, most recently EVP Brand Marketing and Creative for Spike, has been promoted to General Manager, TV Land. In his new role, Tanki will oversee strategy and day-to-day operations for the channel – Creative, Communications, Scheduling, Media Planning, and Marketing. He will continue to report to Kevin Kay who recently added oversight of TV Land and CMT in his new role as President of Spike (soon to be Paramount Network), TV Land, and CMT. (you can read Kay’s internal memo under the story). On content, Tanki will partner with Keith Cox, President of Development and Production. Cox also recently got a promotion, overseeing development and production for The Paramount Network, along with TV Land.
TV Land had not had a General Manager since former topper Larry Jones, who was GM before becoming president. This is the second GM hire in two days at a Viacom network as the cable network group continues its executive restructuring under new Viacom CEO Bob Bakish. Yesterday, another Viacom veteran, Tanya Giles, was named General Manager for Comedy Central, replacing David Bernath.
“During his 12-year tenure at Viacom, Frank has proven to be a forward-thinking, passionate and creative marketer who has played a pivotal role in the success and growth of both Nickelodeon and more recently, Spike,” said Kay. “He is a dynamic and strategic leader and is the right person to lead TV Land as the network continues its evolution.”
Tanki has been a major player in the launch of many of Viacom’s most successful properties over the last decade, from Lip Sync Battle on Spike to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and SpongeBob SquarePants on Nickelodeon. He has also played an instrumental role in the launch of Spike UK and other Spike-branded channels across the globe.
Ass EVP, Brand Marketing and Creative, Spike TV, Tanki led all consumer marketing and creative development for the brand, including consumer and trade advertising, digital and social marketing, talent strategies and partnership marketing, and on and off-air creative.
At Nickelodeon, he served as SVP, Nickelodeon Strategic Property Planning & Marketing. He also ran marketing for Nick’s Live and Recreation platforms and partnership marketing. Prior to that, Tanki was Nickelodeon’s SVPof Partnership Marketing and Operations. Tanki began his Nickelodeon career as the Marketing Project Manager for “The Rugrats Movie.”
Here is Kay’s memo:
Team-
I’d like to share some exciting news about our long-time colleague Frank Tanki.
It is my pleasure to announce Frank has been promoted to General Manager, TV Land.
Over the last three years in his role of EVP of Brand Marketing and Creative at Spike, Frank has been a driving force in the network’s successful audience expansion to general entertainment with effective, imaginative, and strategic marketing plans.
Leading the network’s re-brand efforts, he oversaw the incredibly successful launch of Spike’s biggest worldwide multiplatform hit properties, most notably, “Lip Sync Battle.” His targeted and strategic campaign for Bellator has helped propel the global franchise into 140 countries and become the biggest MMA rival ever to that ‘other’ organization.
Frank also played an important role in the launch of Spike UK (and our other international channels) by joining forces with Viacom International to share key insights and best-practices that have helped solidify Spike as a vibrant and successful brand domestically.
Frank came to Spike after almost a decade at Nickelodeon where he spearheaded the marketing efforts for the network’s most high profile initiatives including “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Dora The Explorer.”
Above everything else, Frank is a great leader who brings incredible passion and positive energy and a great sense of humor to work every day. He is forward-thinking and an expert brand builder. I am confident he will bring that fearless passion, smarts and spirit to TV Land. We are lucky to have him.
Frank will be starting his new position next week, reporting to me, and will lead the strategy and day-to-day operations for the network overseeing all marketing, creative, communications, scheduling, and media planning for TV Land, working closely with Keith Cox and his team to steer the network’s original content strategy and slate.
Please join me in congratulating Frank on his promotion.
Kevin
